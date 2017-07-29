Mauricio Pochettino Demands 'More Respect' From Chelsea Boss Antonio Conte After Ambition Comments

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has hit back at comments made by Chelsea boss Antonio Conte regarding Spurs' ambitions.

Speaking at the Nissan Stadium, Nashville, ahead of Spurs' game against Manchester City, Pochettino said: "I like to show respect [to other clubs] but I expect the same from people who compete with us."





The prickly response came after the Chelsea manager had questioned the ambitions of Pochettino's side, and claimed that the Argentine is not working under as much pressure as his counterparts due to reduced market activity.

However, the Spurs' manager refuted the claim, explaining: "For different clubs who have spent a lot of money, the expectation and pressure is massive. For us it is the same. It is our own pressure and ambition."





Spurs have been by far the least active of the top six Premier League sides in this summer's transfer market, and are yet to make a signing. Kyle Walker's departure to Saturday's opponents Manchester City has been the highest-profile movement so far.

Pochettino eased any worries that the fans may have, claiming: "Our moment will arrive. We are calm because our squad is competitive. We have a plan. We have a very clear idea of what we want."

"There are a lot of rumours about the big sides spending money and it looks like Tottenham is not ambitious. I want to tell our fans 'don't be worried' because we will move in the market."

Spurs face rivals Manchester City in Nashville at 11:00pm (BST) in the final game of their US tour.