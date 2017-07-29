Michy Batshuayi Takes to Twitter Once Again to Bemoan Disallowed Goal in Chelsea's Loss to Inter

Chelsea's pre-season campaign in the Far East ended on a rather bitter note in Singapore, after the Blues were controversially beaten 2-1 by Internazionale.

Things got off to a rocky start after Stevan Jovetic opened the scoring for the Italians from the penalty spot - with his shot rebounding off of Thibaut Courtois. However, replays appeared to show that Cesar Azpilicueta made contact with the ball in the offending challenge.

Inter doubled their lead before half time and Jovetic had another goal chalked off for offside. As did Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, who - like he often does - took to Twitter to comment on the decision to deny him a strike.

Mmmmh disallowed goals even on pre-season still have a bitter taste lol 🙄🙄🙄 thx anyway @ Singapore 🇸🇬 had fun there !! #CFCTour 🔵 pic.twitter.com/gQ5DHfqmiX — Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) July 29, 2017

Batshuayi's disallowed effort came in the final few minutes and replays showed the decision to raise the offside flag was questionable.

However, anything Batshuayi related was overshadowed by Geoffery Kondogbia producing perhaps the greatest own goal of all time, lobbing his goalkeeper from 40 yards with a back pass to half Chelsea's deficit.

The Belgian international - who was often overlooked at Stamford Bridge last season - has been in fine form in pre-season, scoring twice against Arsenal and once in the 3-2 loss to Bayern Munich.

Stanley Chou/GettyImages

While Diego Costa heads for the exit, Alvaro Morata's £60m arrival means Batshuayi will likely not be first choice once again.

However, against Inter the Spaniard was deployed on the left side against, perhaps indicating that Antonio Conte is planning to give Batshuayi more opportunities in 2017/18.