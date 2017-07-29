Soccer

'This Speculation Doesn't Interest Me' Ousmane Dembele Confirms He Is Happy at Borussia Dortmund

90Min
an hour ago

Ousmane Dembele has squashed speculation surrounding him by stating: "This speculation doesn't interest me."

The 20-year-old has been at the centre of speculation this summer after a strong season with Borussia Dortmund, but German publication Bild reported on Friday that the Frenchman is happy at Dortmund.

The French starlet had a phenomenal campaign with Borussia Dortmund last season, scoring six and assisting 11 times, recording more than any other under-21 player in Europe's top five leagues.

The youngster also created the most chances of any Bundesliga player under 23 last season, with 63 chances throughout the season.

Speculation had heightened in recent weeks, with Barcelona supposedly closing in on a deal for the Dortmund star, particularly with rumours of Neymar heading to Paris Saint-Germain. 

However, Dembele does not want to leave Signal Iduna Park, where he is under contract to until 2021.

The Frenchman himself stated in an interview: "To be honest, this speculation doesn't interest me at all...


 "I like being here in Dortmund and I decided to join Dortmund after my time at Rennes consciously."

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Dembele also commented on his excitement of linking back up with Dortmund team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang next season.

Aubameyang was tipped to leave the club with interest from AC Milan and China but last season's top scorer in the Bundesliga is now expected to stay with the German side.

Dembele said: "I'm happy that he will continue playing for us. He's like a brother to me."

FBL-GER-CUP-BAYERNMUNICH-DORTMUND

Dortmund finished third last season behind Champions Bayern Munich and runners-up RB Leipzig, earning a place in the Champions League.

They will open their season with the DFL Supercup Final against Munich on August 5th before starting their Bundesliga campaign against Wolfsburg on August 19th.

