Spurs Boss Mauricio Pochettino Eases Concerns With Transfer Market Promise

Tottenham's limited involvement in the transfer window is not a cause for concern according to manager Mauricio Pochettino. Spurs are yet to sign a single player this summer, but the Argentinian boss has confirmed that the club "will move in the market", according to ESPN's Tottenham correspondent Dan Kilpatrick.

Tottenham have one of the strongest squads in the country and they look set to challenge for the Premier League again if they can adapt to life at Wembley this season. In spite of this, fans are desperate to see them reinforce this summer.





With the traditional 'curtain-raiser' taking place on August 6 between Arsenal and Chelsea in the Community Shield, Tottenham are running out of time to bring players in before the season starts.

Poch: "I want to tell our fans not to worry. It looks like Tottenham is not ambitious but that is not the truth. We will move in the market" — Dan Kilpatrick (@Dan_KP) July 28, 2017

Earlier this week, Chelsea boss Antonio Conte said that: "If [Spurs] don't win the title, it's not a tragedy.

"If they don't arrive in the Champions League, it's not a tragedy. If they go out in the first round of the Champions League, it's not a tragedy. If they go out after the first game that they play in the Europa League, it's not a tragedy," the Italian manager continued. "Maybe for Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United and - I don't know - Liverpool, it is a tragedy. You must understand the status of the team."

Pochettino has responded by reassuring his fans that the club remains active in the transfer market, despite the fact that no new faces have appeared in north London. Veteran Premier League right-back Kyle Walker has been sold to Manchester City and it is unsure if Pochettino will seek a replacement for the England international.

The club's strongest interest so far this summer appear to be in Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, with Toffee's manager Ronald Koeman confirming he would be leaving the club, as well as 19-year-old Estudiantes defender Juan Foyth, who has also attracted interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.