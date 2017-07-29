Swansea and Leeds Set to Duke it Out Over Valencia Outcast Alvaro Negredo

Swansea City face serious competition from Leeds United to land out-of-favour Valencia forward Alvaro Negredo.

The south Wales club are said to be in discussions with their La Liga counterparts over a deal to bring Negredo to the Liberty Stadium ahead of the new season, according to the Daily Mirror.

However, Leeds are set to throw a spanner in the works and believe that an ace up their sleeve can convince Negredo to reject the Premier League side's overtures to join them instead.

Swansea boss Paul Clement is desperate to strengthen his attacking options ahead of the 2017/18 campaign after his team struggled for goals last season.

The arrival of Negredo would help to provide competition for places with Spanish compatriot Fernando Llorente, as long as the latter doesn't decide to leave and join reigning champions Chelsea.

However, Swansea's hopes of securing Negredo could be dashed if Leeds' new technical director has any say in the matter.

Victor Orta was the man behind Negredo's season-long loan switch from Valencia to Middlesbrough last summer - Orta having worked for the Teesiders 12 months ago - and the Whites will hope that his experience of brokering that switch can aid their attempts to land Negredo ahead of Swansea.

The 31-year-old has already been told that he is surplus to requirements at the Mestalla stadium, and Valencia have put a £6.4m price tag on his head for would-be suitors to meet.

Leeds manager Thomas Christiansen is ready to open negotiations by agreeing to meet that asking price, and is placing his hopes in Orta's ability to persuade Negredo to move to Elland Road.

If Leeds are successful in their pursuit, Negredo would become the 10th signing of their summer as Christiansen continues to revamp his senior squad ahead of a promotion push to the Premier League in the coming season.

Negredo scored 10 goals in 38 appearances for Middlesbrough last term, but was powerless to prevent the north east outfit from falling out of England's top tier after just one season.

