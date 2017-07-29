Soccer

Tottenham Starlet Marcus Edwards Signs New Contract With the Club Until 2020

90Min
an hour ago

Tottenham have announced that talented English midfielder Marcus Edwards has extended his contract with the club until 2020.

The 18-year-old is yet to make a Premier League start for the north London outfit, however, he is viewed in very high stead by Mauricio Pochettino.

Edwards excelled in Spurs' pre-season last year but spent almost the entirety of the campaign with their youth and reserve sides.

However, now that he has signed a new deal, the teenage midfielder may be sent out on loan in order to gain some valuable first-team experience.

Pochettino already has the likes of Harry Winks looking to break into his senior side and Edwards would be better served to gain some game time in the lower leagues.

Spurs are yet to sign any new players this summer, the only Premier League side not to do so, with the general consensus being that they need a few new faces to compete for the Premier League title.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

The likes of Dele Alli, Harry Kane and Christian Eriksen were on a different level in 2016/17 but if they want to match the likes of Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City in the upcoming season, some new arrivals are needed.

