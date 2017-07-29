VIDEO: Son of Brazil Legend Rivaldo Scores Wondergoal in Europa League & His Dad Goes Nuts

Former Brazilian footballer Rivaldo is one of the most talented people to ever walk onto the pitch. He played a part in one of the greatest Brazil sides in history that included the likes of Cafu, Ronaldinho and 'Brazilian' Ronaldo.

His son, Rivaldinho, showed the potential of following in his father's footsteps after scoring an incredible Europa League goal against Athletic Bilbao. The 22-year-old plays for Romanian side FC Dinamo București and his screamer against Bilbao cancelled out Aymeric Laporte's opener, leaving the second leg wide open despite the narrow advantage Bilbao have with away goals.

THIS IS EPIC! Rivaldinho scores an AMAZING goal vs Athletic Club, the great Rivaldo goes crazy in the stands! Absolutely wonderful goal! pic.twitter.com/1ibKCIM1fU — Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) July 27, 2017

To no one's surprise, Athletic Bilbao dominated possession during the game and were rightly favourites leading into the fixture. Had it not been for the screamer the București star Rivaldinho scored, the outcome of the return fixture at the San Mamés Stadium would have been a formality.

Rivaldinho, a thankfully shorter version of his full name 'Rivaldo Vítor Mosca Ferreira Júnior', is unlikely to ever reach the heights of his father. Had it not been for the likes of Ronaldinho and Ronaldo [Nazário], Rivaldo would have been the poster boy that defined a generation of Brazilian dominance.