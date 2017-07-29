West Brom & Burnley Linked With £8m-Rated Napoli Star & Croatian International

Napoli's left-back Ivan Strinic may be on his way to the Premier League - with both West Brom and Burnley interested in signing the Croatian.

The Birmingham Mail reported that a fee for the 30-year-old could rise up to £8m, who still has two years remaining on his contract. Strinic looks to be on his way out of Naples following the recruitment of Mario Rui from Roma on loan.



Francesco Pecoraro/GettyImages

Both Albion and Burnley have already butted heads over signing a left-back in this transfer window - former Leeds man Charlie Taylor eventually chose the Clarets over the Baggies, after a fee was agreed.



Strinic arrived in Serie A from Dnipro in 2015 on a free, after spending four years at the Ukrainian club and has represented his country 39 times. However, he's played for Napoli only 26 times since his arrival and It is thought that he will be deciding his future over the coming days.

The Baggies struggled for a consistent left-back throughout much of last season with Allan Nyom shifting over from the right-back position and on some occasions Johnny Evans playing out of position to fill the role.



Burnley's only left-back last season was Republic of Ireland international Stephen Ward. However, with the arrival of Taylor from Leeds, the Clarets seem to be in a less desperate position than Albion to secure the services of Strinic.