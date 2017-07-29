Why Barcelona Will Still Have to Pay Neymar's Father €26m Despite Potential Move to PSG

The future of 25-year-old Neymar has been thrown into question this summer and a transfer to French giants Paris Saint-Germain looks on the cards. A deal that could potentially beat the current world record transfer twice over, Neymar's agent looks set to be at the heart of the biggest transfer in footballing history.

The Barcelona star's father and agent, Neymar Santos Sr, is about to pocket an incredible €26m after the Brazilian signed a contract extension and the Camp Nou last summer, keeping him in Catalonia until 2021, according to Sport reports.

It’s fair to say Andres Iniesta wants Neymar to stay at Barcelona this summer 🙏 pic.twitter.com/0gPh5em3xx — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 29, 2017

When Neymar signed his contract last summer, a release clause was set at €222m. Barcelona also had to pay a staggering £15m signing on fee on top of covering the commission for the remaining years left on his initial Barcelona contract.

As a result of the latest contract Neymar signed, his father is owed €26m by the club and it is due to be paid before August 2017, even if Neymar doesn't remain a Barcelona player next season.

Although ridiculously high agent fees are something that we're all used to in the world of football, Neymar's agent is set to receive more money than what Bayer Leverkusen and Ajax received combined for the recent transfers of Javier Hernández and Jaïro Riedewald to the Premier League.