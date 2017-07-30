Soccer

AC Milan to Move for Diego Costa if Spanish International Fails With Transfer to Atletico Madrid

90Min
27 minutes ago

Dieog Costa could move to AC Milan if an Atletico Madrid transfer fails to materialise.

Costa is expected to leave Chelsea this summer after being told by Blues manager Antonio Conte that he is not part of the Italian's plans for the upcoming 2017-18 season, with Alvaro Morata recently being purchased from Real Madrid for £60m.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Spain international made his name at Atletico Madrid, scoring 27 goals in 35 La Liga goals during the 2013-14 season before moving to Stamford Bridge, helping Chelsea win two Premier League titles and a League Cup.

Calciomercato believe Milan could offer Costa a route away from Chelsea if a deal with Atletico is not agreed but the Serie A side only want the 28-year-old if he agrees a permanent deal or a full season loan spell.

Atletico have been handed a transfer ban and cannot register new players this summer, meaning the Spanish side were not able to sell star man Antoine Griezmann despite interest from Manchester United.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Costa is willing to join a club for six months before rejoining Atletico but it seems that option is not a realistic one for Milan, who are attempting to build a side capable of challenging Juventus for the Serie A title.

The striker was an important part of the Chelsea side that won the 2016-17 Premier League, scoring 20 goals, adding seven assists and forming a potent attacking partnership with Eden Hazard and Pedro.

Milan remain in talks to sign Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic but he is not a priority for Vincenzo Montella's team, who continue to scout Europe in search of another forward after signing Andre Silva from Porto.

