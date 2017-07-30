Arsenal and Tottenham Set to Battle it Out for Caen's Coveted Striker Yann Karamoh

Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out over teenage Caen's forward Yann Karamoh.

The striker is considered hot property across Europe and according to the Mirror, Caen's are holding out for £9m despite bids failing to exceed £3.8m thus far.

Both Arsenal and Tottenham have recently sent scouts to watch him play and have liked what they have seen.

However, the North London sides are not the only Premier League sides who are interested with Everton, West Ham, and Southampton also keen to acquire his services.

And interest hasn't just come from the Premier League with Fiorentina and Inter Milan also keeping him on their radar.

The striker, who has made two appearances for France's U21 side, is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and would be a real coup for any of these sides.

He featured quite regularly last season making 25 appearances. He managed five goals in those 25 games, but his overall play did more than enough to attract the eye of the potential suitors all across Europe.

The 19-year-old is being sold this summer as he has refused to sign an extension to his current contract, which expires in a year.

As a result, Caen have elected to cash in on the youngster now instead of losing him for free in 12 months, which is good news for all the interested parties.