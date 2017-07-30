Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Contemplates Jordan Amavi's Future After Sevilla Move Falls Through

Steve Bruce has been left in a rather peculiar situation after Jordan Amavi's move to Sevilla has collapsed, after the player supposedly failed a medical, at least that's the Spanish club's side of the story.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

With an £8m fee agreed, Bruce was waiting in the wings to strengthen his squad and add much-needed depth to rekindle any hopes of promotion after a disappointing campaign. Villa have dismissed claims that the Frenchman failed a medical, leaving an aura of mystery around the failed move.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, the Villa boss said "I think it’s plain for everyone to see, my remit is to balance the books. Yes, that [the sale of Amavi] would have helped, but it didn’t happen."

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Villa recorded a loss of £81m over the last financial term, which more than trebled from the previous year. Combined with the fall in revenue, the sale of any star player is mostly to fund the club's crippling debts. Yet, Bruce is determined to improve the squad in the hopes of returning to the Premier League this season:

"Hey, if I’m stuck with Jordan Amavi it isn’t a bad one. There are one or two you might have to sacrifice to bring in what you want", speaking in relation to a squad that remains light on the ground. Still, to keep a player of Amavi's quality at the club, Villa will have a more optimistic approach towards promotion this term.