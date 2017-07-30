Soccer

Aston Villa Boss Steve Bruce Contemplates Jordan Amavi's Future After Sevilla Move Falls Through

90Min
an hour ago

Steve Bruce has been left in a rather peculiar situation after Jordan Amavi's move to Sevilla has collapsed, after the player supposedly failed a medical, at least that's the Spanish club's side of the story. 

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

With an £8m fee agreed, Bruce was waiting in the wings to strengthen his squad and add much-needed depth to rekindle any hopes of promotion after a disappointing campaign. Villa have dismissed claims that the Frenchman failed a medical, leaving an aura of mystery around the failed move.

Speaking to the Birmingham Mail, the Villa boss said "I think it’s plain for everyone to see, my remit is to balance the books. Yes, that [the sale of Amavi] would have helped, but it didn’t happen." 

Mark Robinson/GettyImages

Villa recorded a loss of £81m over the last financial term, which more than trebled from the previous year. Combined with the fall in revenue, the sale of any star player is mostly to fund the club's crippling debts. Yet, Bruce is determined to improve the squad in the hopes of returning to the Premier League this season:

"Hey, if I’m stuck with Jordan Amavi it isn’t a bad one. There are one or two you might have to sacrifice to bring in what you want", speaking in relation to a squad that remains light on the ground. Still, to keep a player of Amavi's quality at the club, Villa will have a more optimistic approach towards promotion this term. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters