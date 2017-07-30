Soccer

Aston Villa Midfielder Jack Grealish in Hospital After Injury in Pre-Season Match

90Min
2 hours ago

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish has been transported to the hospital after suffering an injury in a pre-season match-up against Watford, according to the BBC.

Grealish, 21-years-old, sustained injuries to his ribs and hip after falling awkwardly during the first half of the eventual goalless draw. The Englishman's condition is to be monitored in the next 24 hours.

Villa boss Steve Bruce commented on Grealish's unfortunate injury in a post-match interview.

Clive Rose/GettyImages

"We hope it's not too serious, but it's knocked him sick," Bruce said.

"Whatever he's got, we hope internally that he's OK, but we won't find out for the next 24 hours."

The injury will certainly come as a blow for Bruce's side as up until the happening of the injury, Grealish had impressed in Villa's final pre-season fixture. 

Grealish was a valuable creative presence in a midfield, scoring five goals and assisting a further three in 33 appearances.

Villa will open their 2017/18 Championship campaign at home to Hull City.

