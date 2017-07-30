Soccer

Chelsea Fans Share Their Anger on Twitter After Morata Starts Friendly Against Inter on the Wing

90Min
27 minutes ago

Chelsea fans were left fuming after new signing Alvaro Morata played on the left wing during the pre-season friendly against Inter Milan.

The Blues lost 2-1 against the Serie A side as Stevan Jovetic scored a rebound from a penalty and Ivan Perisic finished off a clinical counter attack before Geoffrey Kondogbia netted an unbelievable own goal.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

With Morata an established striker, Chelsea supporters were unsurprisingly upset at seeing Michy Batshuayi start up front and the £60m Spain international shunted out onto the wing, where the likes of Eden Hazard, Willian and Pedro have proved to be so effective for Antonio Conte's side in the past few years.

Given that he is not a winger, Conte's criticism of the former Real Madrid forward seemed unfair after the former Juventus and Italy boss singled his performance against Inter out for criticism.

"Morata is having training with us and for sure he has to improve a lot his physical condition to go quickly to the idea of our football," Conte said, as quoted by Metro.

"But he is working very well and today he tried to do his best but for sure he has to improve."

Fans may not be happy with some of Conte's pre-season comments, especially after the Italian said he would sign Tottenham striker Harry Kane if he could purchase any forward in the world, just over a week after buying Morata.

Chelsea begin their Premier league title defence against Burnley after the Community Shield fixture against Arsenal.

