Chelsea New Boy Rudiger Discusses the Biggest Differences Between Serie A & the Premier League

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has admitted that Premier League football will be a "big challenge" following his arrival from Serie A side Roma.

The 24-year-old impressed during his two seasons with Roma, having previously played for Stuttgart in the Bundesliga.

And the German international has stressed that the differences in the Premier League will require some adjustment.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

"I cannot say much about the Premier League because I did not experience it yet," Rudiger told Chelsea's official website. "But the Italian league is more tactical. You don’t have open games but here in England it is different, both teams are attacking the whole time so that is the main big difference, and of course the physical aspect in England.

"I think the whole league is a big challenge so I need to be prepared for each game."

Though Rudiger is aware of the difficulty a new league could present, he has welcomed the opportunity to prove himself after his £29m arrival.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

"I wanted to play in the Premier League and it is now years that my name was linked to Chelsea," he said. "Now I am here and I am very happy. I want to thank all of the people who made this come true."

Rudiger was brought in by Chelsea to provide more defensive options after the exit of long-serving captain John Terry.

Gary Cahill, David Luiz and Cesar Azpilicueta formed a formidable three-man backline last season, but now face more competition for places.