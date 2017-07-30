Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo to Appear in Court on Monday After Accusations of €15m Tax Evasion

90Min
an hour ago

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo will appear in court on Monday over allegations of tax evasion.

Reports in Spain in May say the Portugal international is suspected of defrauding €15m between 2011 and 2014 and Ronaldo reportedly wanted to leave the club after the allegations surfaced.

He will now appear in court on Monday in Pozuelo, regarding the allegations claiming the former Manchester United winger defrauded Spanish authorities of tax money.

Ronaldo is not the only high profile football star to have been implicated in the claims, with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and Barcelona forward Lionel Messi being associated with the tax avoidance matters.

Mourinho has denied the claims while Spain's Supreme Court handed Messi a 21-month jail term last year but the Argentina international is unlikely to go to prison.

FBL-CONFED-CUP-MATCH13-POR-CHI

Messi and father Jorge, who is in charge of the 30-year-old's finances, were both convicted of defrauding Spain of €4.1m in taxes.

Barcelona defender Javier Mascherano admitted to two counts of fraud after failing to declare earnings in 2011 and 2012, with the 33-year-old alleged to attempted to conceal earnings from his image via foreign companies he owns.

Ronaldo was heavily linked with a move away from Real Madrid this summer but speculation regarding his future has cooled in the past month and he is now expected to stay with Los Blancos.

He scored 42 goals in all competitions last season, as Madrid won the La Liga title and beat Juventus to triumph in the Champions League.

