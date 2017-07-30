Soccer

Dortmund Can 'Close the Distance' on Bayern Claims Goalkeeper Roman Burki

90Min
27 minutes ago

Swiss keeper Roman Burki believes Borussia Dortmund can challenge Bayern Munich for the Bundesliga title this season, providing they adapt to new coach Peter Bosz's methods.


Last season Dortmund were 18 points adrift of Bayern and three points behind RB Leipzig. However in this current transfer window Dortmund have managed to keep their team together (unlike previous seasons where they have lost the likes of Mats Hummels, Ilkay Gundogan and Henrikh Mkhitaryan) and added the talents of Maximilian Philipp, Omer Toprak and Mahmoud Dahoud.

As well as a host of new signings Dortmund also have a new manager. According to FourFourTwo, Burki believes the appointment of Bosz, who has replaced Thomas Tuchel as head coach, means Dortmund are well placed to rival Bayern for the Bundesliga title.

"Simply playing in a new system makes it important that we've all stayed together," said the keeper. "The new players have gelled with us straight away.

"This hasn't been a problem at all. When a team has been together for some time it means you can freely exchange opinions too. This is very important. I hope we can close the distance on [Bayern]. We'll have a good idea on August 5 when we play them in the Supercup. We want to be challenging them.

"We're working hard to be more consistent. If we can avoid injury and every single player knows their role, then we'll surely have more consistency in our game."

The German football season starts on the 18th of August. Dortmund's first game is away to Wolfsburg on the 19th.

