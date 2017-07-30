EA Sports Send Fans Crazy as They Announce Incredible Diego Maradona Icon Card for FIFA 18

EA Sports sent FIFA fans into a frenzy on Sunday as they announced Diego Maradona will be available in Ultimate Team.

This year, FIFA 18 will feature 'icons' on the most popular game mode, meaning fans will have the chance to bag some of the best players to have ever graced a football pitch.

95 ICON Maradona confirmed. First look at #FIFA18 gameplay plus everything #FUT on Aug 1! Details: https://t.co/Pa2xrdocNf pic.twitter.com/zjBw10IrnT — EA SPORTS FIFA (@EASPORTSFIFA) July 30, 2017

A '95' Maradona is anticipated to potentially be the best player in the game, and boasts stats such as 88 Pace, 95 Dribbling, 91 Shooting, 91 Passing and even a respectable 75 Physical for one so diminutive.

His description on EA's official site reads: "One of the world's most gifted footballers, Maradona was a fearsome dribbler who could make any defender look lost.

"He lit up the 1986 World Cup with an astonishing run and finish against England, dribbling around almost half of the opposition, earning him FIFA's Goal of the Century award."

Also confirmed this year are Thierry Henry, Ronaldo (original), Lev Yashin and Pele, and there is expectation that some more huge names will be announced in the lead up to the game's official release on September 29th in the UK.

