Soccer

Everton Join Race for Exciting Genoa Attacker Diego Laxalt

90Min
an hour ago

Everton have reportedly joined the race for Genoa attacking midfielder Diego Laxalt, with the 24-year-old looking set for an exit this summer.

Ronald Koeman has been quite active in the transfer market as of late. Having sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United, the Toffees have recruited the likes of Wayne Rooney, Cuco Martina, Davy Klaassen, Sandro Ramirez, Jordan Pickford and Michael Keane.

The Dutchman isn't ready to walk away from the shopping window just yet, though. And according to reports stemming from Italy, the Merseyside outfit have joined West Ham and Torino in pursuit of Laxalt.

It is also believed that both the Hammers and Torino have seen bids for the player rebuffed. If such happens to be the case, Everton could muscle in.

Paolo Rattini/GettyImages

Laxalt, however, is reported as preferring a move to the Toffees' rivals Liverpool. The Reds aren't known to be looking into signing the midfielder, but given his own interest, they could fancy a move for him.

The versatile Uruguayan joined Genoa on loan two years ago, before signing on a permanent deal last summer. He made 39 appearances for the side last season, scoring a single goal along with four assists.

Able to play in a variety of positions, the £26m-rated Laxalt could give Koeman plenty of options next season. He could fill in at left-back, left wing-back and central midfield, and is extremely keen on winning possession when on the pitch.

As mentioned before, the Toffees boss has already compiled an impressive glut of new players. And bringing in yet another could see the club improve on their seventh-place finish and compete for the title.

