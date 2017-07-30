Soccer

Gerard Pique Tells Neymar He Needs to Choose Between the Money and the Glory

90Min
an hour ago

Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has spoken out again regarding teammate Neymar, and advised him to decide what his priorities are.

The Brazilian is the subject of interest from Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain, who are said to be willing to trigger his £196m release clause.

Mike Ehrmann/GettyImages

The Spaniard recently uploaded a picture of himself with Neymar and a caption that says 'he stays', but has since admitted that it was never supposed to be official confirmation of a decision to stay at the Nou Camp.

He said as quoted by AS: "Neymar and I are very close and I want him to stay but at the same I know the situation he finds himself in."

"The truth is, he doesn't know what to do and we have addressed it and helped, getting the players closest to him to try and get him to make the right decision.

"It [the Instagram post] was to push him to stay. I want him to stay. We will see what happens."

"Everything depends on what he wants, he can go to any club in the world: PSG, Barcelona, Chelsea or Manchester City. The whole world wants him, but he needs to decide what his priorities are. What does he want? More money or more titles?"

Should Neymar make the move he would become the new transfer world record holder, and become the main man at the Parc des Prince - something he is said to crave at the Nou Camp. Given Lionel Messi's stature at the club, and his retirement seemingly still very far off, Neymar may seek to satisfy his craving in the colours of another team.

