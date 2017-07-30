Inter Midfielder Joao Mario Tells Bayern Youngster Renato Sanches to Join Him in Italy

Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario has told his Portuguese teammate that he should join him in Italy by moving to AC Milan.

Sanches joined Bayern Munich from Benfica last summer for an initial fee of £27.5m, but has struggled to establish himself under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The midfielder is still highly rated across Europe, but it looks like a loan deal is most likely for the youngster.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Chelsea are also interested in acquiring his services, but it seems that Joao Mario's strong recommendation about the Serie A could persuade him that AC Milan is the way forward.

Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport he stated: “We spoke after Thursday’s game (between Inter and Bayern Munich in Singapore)...

“He is young and strong, so I understand that he wants to play consistently and there is a lot of competition for places at Bayern.

“I told him that if he goes to Milan, he’ll find a great club and I’d have another friend in the city.”

Sanches first grabbed the attention of potential suitors at Benfica but it was not until Euro 2016 where the world stood up and noticed the magnitude of his talent.

He left Lisbon having made 35 appearances, across the 2015/16 season his debut campaign as a professional footballer, registering two goals and creating a further goal.

His dream move to Bayern, however, has yet to live up to expectations and has seen him play only 25 times under Ancelotti with him only completing the full 90 minutes on two occasions.

He has completely fallen down the pecking order and Bayern CEO Karl Heinz-Rummenigge recently confirmed that if the £43m valuation for him was met they would be prepared to sell him.