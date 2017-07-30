Jurgen Klopp Issues Hilarious Response When Questioned About Ongoing Naby Keita Pursuit

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has joked his club will make a €300m offer to sign RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita.

The Reds have been frustrated in their pursuit of the Guinea international, with Leipzig so far standing firm and insisting he will not be sold despite Liverpool's advances.

Liverpool, who have also had trouble in trying to sign Southampton centre-back Virgil van Dijk, look set to miss out on Keita but Klopp thinks his side could offer a world record figure of €300m in order to sign their man.

When asked about another potential bid for Keita, Klopp responded: “Then we’ll make a €300m offer for Keita!”





Klopp's side are expected to move again in the transfer window after signing winger Mohamed Solah, but so far moves for Van Dijk and Keita have frustrated Liverpool supporters with just under two weeks to go until the start of the Premier League season.





The former Borussia Dortmund boss believes his squad is ready to compete at the top of the Premier League, claiming many may be underestimating the club's transfer dealings so far this summer.

He said, as quoted by the Telegraph: "The new players are maybe better than people thought they will be. I think we said it early that we want to build on the squad from last year, and that’s what we’ve tried to do.

“For the moment, we’re really happy. We don’t have many injuries now, which is the best news and if we can stay fit, we can be very strong. Unfortunately, the other teams are also really pretty strong in England, so we have no choice but to be at our highest.

“We are not where we want to be yet, but that is what pre-season is for. We have to work really hard now, because we’ve got a long, long journey ahead. In this moment, it’s good that everyone looks really positive, in tune, and that’s how it should be.”