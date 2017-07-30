LA Galaxy President Drops Huge Hint Over Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Future

The president of LA Galaxy, Chris Klein, has spoken out on the hot topic of football icon Zlatan Ibrahimović's future.

The Swedish legend is a free agent after being released by Manchester United at the end of the 2016/17 campaign following a horror knee injury and the 35-year-old is now in the twilight of his career, but is thought to be keen on playing for as long as he can.

As reported by Goal.com, Klein was grilled by reporters on his club's reported interest in the striker, and claimed:

"We have an incredible relationship with Zlatan and his agent. He loves our club, and he loves LA. We have an interest in him. I think, for now, he wants to stay in Europe. Our doors are open for a player like that. We have rights to him in our league. We'll see where that goes."

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is the only Manchester United player to score 20+ goals in a season since Sir Alex Ferguson left in 2013. #mufc [opta] pic.twitter.com/b3DkyV8uVA — United Xtra (@utdxtra) June 9, 2017

The veteran forward produced a vintage season for Manchester United during the 2016/17 campaign, scoring an impressive 28 goals in 41 appearances. Fans of the Red Devils were devastated by the player's season-ending injury, as they had hoped to secure the services of the charismatic giant for at least another season.

Klein's comments will bring hope to United fans that the future alluded to is rejoining José Mourinho's side. However, a number of high-profile clubs, such as big-spenders and former club AC Milan, have been linked with a move for the player. Ibrahimović has also represented the likes of Ajax, Barcelona, Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain during his illustrious career.

Ibrahimović is unquestionably one of the finest strikers of his generation, winning a a staggering 31 trophies during his footballing career to date. Among the highlights of his haul are three league titles with Inter Milan and four with Ligue Un powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain.

The talismanic forward has also won the 'Swedish Forward of the Year' award on 11 occasions.