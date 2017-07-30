Liverpool to Make Move for Dortmund Starlet if Philippe Coutinho Pushes Through Barca Switch

Liverpool are eyeing a move for Borussia Dortmund youngster Christian Pulisic as a potential replacement for Philippe Coutinho - who is heavily interesting La Liga giants Barcelona.

Coutinho has emerged as a transfer target for the Blaugrana in the wake of Paris Saint-Germain's supposed intention to sign Neymar for the £196m value of his release clause, and the Reds are bracing themselves for a huge bid for their talisman.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

The Mirror report that the 25-year-old will 'plead' with manager Jurgen Klopp in order to force through a move to the Nou Camp, because he is desperate to link up with fellow South American superstar Lionel Messi.

And so, if a £90m move is sanctioned, Liverpool will reportedly move for USA international Pulisic, who is one of Europe's most promising midfielders.

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Still only 18, the youngster has been a part of the Bundesliga club's first team since early 2016 and he is under contract until 2020 at Signal Iduna Park.

Pulisic operates as a number 10, but is versatile enough to play on either flank thanks to a strong weak foot, the same of which can be said for Coutinho.

The Brazil star, who has been at Anfield since signing from Inter Milan for £8.5m in 2013, was handed the captain's armband by Klopp in Saturday's match against Hertha Berlin - perhaps in a bid by the German to show just how valued he is at the football club, if it wasn't already clear.

