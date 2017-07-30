Marko Arnautovic Thrilled to Get Off the Mark for His New Club West Ham

New West Ham signing Marko Arnautovic marked his full debut for the club with a goal in their 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen in yesterday's Betway Cup second leg.

The Austria international looked lively in the early stages of the game against his old club. He had a fierce shot tipped over the bar by Jiri Pavlenka before prodding in Arthur Masuaku's deflected cross at the near post in the 26th minute.

GOAAAAAALLLLLLLL!!! And it's Arnautovic with his first goal for the Hammers!! #SVWWHU [1-1] pic.twitter.com/komhWWM1BD — West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) July 29, 2017

Though naturally pleased to score in his first full 90 minutes for the club, Arnautovic told whufc.com that he was far prouder of his involvement in the team's second. A superb flowing move down West Ham's left hand side culminated in Andre Ayew's cross being clinically headed in by Toni Martinez.

“In my opinion, we have to create more chances because the chances we did have were very good. Of course, I’m very happy with the goal but for me personally, our second goal was amazing, how we played this out and the finishing."

Image by Xavier Bird

Arnautovic also spoke of how warmly he had been welcomed into the West Ham community and saved special praise for the fans who had travelled to Germany.

“It was a very perfect welcome. The boys took me in great and all of them, the staff and the players, have been amazing. We are really thankful to the fans who have come out to support us in Germany and of course we will need them the whole season, because you never know how the season goes."

West Ham now travel to Hamburg for a clash with Altona 93 on Tuesday before concluding their pre-season with a match against Manchester City in Reykjavik on Friday.