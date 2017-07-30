Soccer

Sebastian Giovinco Scores Twice to Lead Toronto FC Past NYCFC

0:57 | Soccer
Has Jozy Altidore Finally Become the Striker U.S. Soccer Desperately Needs?

TORONTO (AP) — Sebastian Giovinco scored twice and Toronto FC beat New York City FC 4-0 on Sunday to increase its overall MLS lead to five points.

Jozy Altidore and Raheem Edwards also scored to help Toronto improve to 12-3-7 overall and 8-0-3 at home.

Giovinco opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, after raising his hands in the air to call for the ball some 10 yards outside the penalty box. Marky Delgado obliged and Giovinco got the ball in space, sidestepping the approaching Andrea Pirlo as if he was rooted to the ground before curling a left-footed shot high into the goal past a diving Sean Johnson.

• Galaxy President Says Zlatan Ibrahimovic Wants to Remain in Europe

Giovinco made it 2-0 in the 67th minute with a free kick that again left Johnson lunging — and missing. The Atomic Ant has 10 goal directly from free kicks, the most of any player in MLS since 2003. He has 11 goals this season.

Altidore converted a 75th-minute penalty kick for his ninth goal of the season. Giovinco was the provider in the 82nd minute, chipping a ball over the defense for Edwards to knock in.

Maxi Moralez fired over the bar on a penalty kick for NYC (11-7-4) in second-half stoppage time.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters