New Liverpool Signing Says He Will Not Allow Price Tag to Faze Him After Arriving at Anfield

Liverpool new boy Andy Robertson insists that his sizeable price tag will not blur his focus as the 2017/18 campaign approaches.

The left-back joined Jurgen Klopp's side from Hull City for a reported fee of £10m. Hull fans were left concernedby the amount Liverpool paid for Robertson with many labelling the transfer fee a bargain for Liverpool.

Of course, in today's market, it has become quite rare for players to join top flight clubs for minimal fees. One may look no further than the figures surrounding Neymar and Kylian Mbappe's potential transfers to gauge just how inflated the transfer market has become.

However, Robertson is not affected by his price tag and does not believe that his move was a 'bargain'.

“I wouldn’t quite say that [it was a bargain],” he told The Telegraph. “We know over the last few years that football’s been a bit crazy. The investment all around the world that is making people spend kind of silly money. I think it’s going to keep going up and up.

“You don’t focus on the price tag, you just try to focus on when you get there. The players, themselves, can’t control that.

If you’re a wee bit more expensive then there’s maybe more pressure on you, but when you come to big clubs like this one, there is always pressure on you.”

Robertson's journey to the pinnacle of English football is quite a notable one. The defender began his professional career at the bottom of Scottish football. And Robertson's new boss Klopp was intrigued by the player's remarkable story.

“The manager wants to know the person as well as he knows the footballer,” said Robertson.

“He was asking me about my story. He told me about himself and wanted to know all about me.

“I saw the quotes when I signed for Liverpool and he obviously liked my journey from the bottom of Scottish football to where I am now. It has driven me along.”

Robertson and company will open their Premier League campaign with an away trip to Watford.