Newcastle Interested in Signing Spartak Moscow Defender Serdar Tasci to Bolster Their Back Line

Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Spartak Moscow defender Serdar Tasci, as Rafa Benitez looks to strengthen his defence before their opening day fixture.

The Mirror reports that the Magpies have joined Watford and Stoke City in the hunt for German defender Tasci, who was tipped for big things during his time at Stuttgart.

IVAN VODOPYANOV/GettyImages

The 30-year-old made nearly 200 appearances for Stuttgart before moving to Spartak in 2013. He endured a dismal half season on loan to Bayern in February 2016, making only three appearances as a back-up centre half.

Tasci would provide strong experience for a Newcastle side looking to cement their place in the league following two relegations in the past seven years.

If successful in their pursuit of the German, Tasci would join up with Christian Atsu, Mikel Merino, Florian Lejeune, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo as new men for the Toon going into the new season.

However, they will have to compete with Watford and Stoke, with both clubs in the market for a solid centre-half.

Watford's deal for Valencia defender Aymen Abdennour appears to have fallen through - while Stoke are in limbo over the signing of Bruno Matrins Indi, who spent last season on loan with the Potters.