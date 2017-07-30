Soccer

Philippe Coutinho 'One Step Away' From Barcelona Move According to Spanish Reports

Philippe Coutinho is apparently on the brink of making a huge move to Barcelona in what would be a massive blow to manager Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool supporters.

The Brazilian is the Reds' talisman, and has emerged as one of the Premier League's finest players over the past few years.

Over the past couple of weeks, speculation has really begun to pick up around his future at the club, especially given that Neymar is the subject of heavy interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

Last year's Ligue 1 runners-up are said to be willing to trigger the winger's staggering £196m release clause to bring him to the Parc des Princes, with Barca wanting Coutinho as his replacement.

Spanish publication Sport are reporting that the 25-year-old is 'almost certain' to join the Blaugrana this summer and that as things stand they are extremely optimistic of signing him.

They also allege that he has told Liverpool he wants to leave the club, and Liverpool are willing to engage in negotiations for the superstar, but would ideally like to hold on to him until their Champions League qualifier in mid-August is concluded so they can call upon him.

It was reported recently that Barca officials were actually in London to speak with the player's representatives, so it appears as though a deal could be in motion - Sport also talk about Neymar's move to PSG as a question of 'when' rather than 'if'.

