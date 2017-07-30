PHOTO: Burnley Unveil Their Stunning New Away Kit for the 20178/18 Campaign

Burnley have posted the first images of their new away kit ahead of the 2017/18 season - and it's safe to say it looks beautiful.

The Clarets have gone with a white base this time, with horizontal claret stripes and claret again running down the sleeves from the neck, accompanied by some very smart sky-blue touches at the V-neck and at the ends of the sleeves.

Introducing the new Burnley FC away kit 2017/18:



Read: https://t.co/hZRJ5EoDJK pic.twitter.com/boDidrs2l7 — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) July 30, 2017

The kit is produced by Puma, and shirt sponsor Dafabet takes pride of place in the centre, with the club's crest just above.

On closer inspection, one of the best features about the shirt is that the horizontal stripes are made up of the word 'Clarets' over and over again, which the club's website says is something all fans will be able to appreciate.

The shorts and the socks are both all-white with a claret puma badge and altogether it really is one of the nicer kits a team has revealed so far in pre-season.

It goes on sale on Saturday 5th August, which is the same day Burnley conclude their pre-season with a friendly against Bundesliga side Hannover.

