Soccer

PSG Already Planning Neymar Unveiling as Club Look Set to Complete Record €222m Transfer

90Min
27 minutes ago

PSG have already begun preparations for Neymar's unveiling as the club have grown increasingly confident of completing a world-record €222 move for the Brazillian.


A source has told ESPN that the French giants are considering two options for the reveal: a presentation open to the public or a 'one-off' event at PSG's Parc des Princes stadium. 

This is not the first time PSG have attempted to host a high-profile event in front of the public. In fact, Les Parisiens presented then new signing Zlatan Ibrahimovic in front of the Eiffel Tower back in 2012. But since then, violent scenes during Ligue 1 title celebrations in the following year have prevented PSG from celebrating new signings or titles with large volumes of supporters.

In turn, PSG have taken to contacting Paris police in order to gauge the practicality of a public unveiling of Neymar. 

Alternatively, the source claims that the unveiling could take place in Doha - where Neymar would then complete a medical as opposed to in Paris. 

HECTOR RETAMAL/GettyImages

Despite Neymar having reportedly agreed to a contract, PSG were faced with the challenge of finding a way to activate the Brazil international's release clause, while remaining within Financial Fair Play limits. PSG had only recently seen UEFA's sanctions lifted following a previous violation of the regulations. To further complicate matters, Barcelona threatened to report their rivals for a breach of the FFP regulations. 

However, according to the aforementioned source, the Ligue 1 runners-up have done just that. This has allowed PSG to offer Neymar a five-year deal with the option an additional season. 

With a move to PSG likely, one wonders whether such a transfer is beneficial to the 25-year-old. Unai Emery's side have offered Neymar a deal worth €30m per year - a sizeable increase from the wages he receives at the Nou Camp. Neymar would also leave Lionel Messi's shadow to almost certainly become the most important component of PSG's squad.

That said, the level of competition in Ligue 1 pales in comparison to that of La Liga, and PSG's patchy track record in Europe is a concern, even with the likes of Neymar in their side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters