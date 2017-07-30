Rafa Benitez Poised to Make a Move for Out of Favour Arsenal Striker

Rafa Benitez is set to make a move for wantaway Arsenal striker Lucas Perez.

The Spanish striker would prefer a loan move back Deportivo La Coruna who are keen to acquire his services for the season.

However, according to The Sun, Arsenal are keen to find a buyer for the striker rather than offloading him to Spain on a loan deal.

And Newcastle are keen to make this a reality by making him their new No 9.

The Spanish striker recently lost his No 9 shirt at Arsenal to Alexandre Lacazette.

Lucas Perez - Every Goal Contribution for Arsenal pic.twitter.com/gvnOBMrcuU — Oscar (@Reunewal) July 24, 2017

The 28-year-old is keen to rediscover the form that got him the £17m move to Arsenal in the first place, with an eye on making the Spanish squad for the 2018 World Cup.

Benitez has struggled so far in the transfer market to pin down his transfer targets but seems determined not to miss out on Perez.

Cedric Bakambu at Villarreal has not encouraged them, while they lost out on Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham when he joined Swansea on loan.

The Toon boss has also taken a fancy to Liverpool striker Danny Ings. However, this transfer does not look to be forthcoming, with Ings recently having a knee operation and with relations already strained with the Kop over the attempt to take winger Sheyi Ojo.

The Magpies have already signed Christian Atsu, Javi Manquillo, Jacob Murphy and Florian Lejeune in on permanent deals.

While they have got rid off Yoan Gouffran and Daryl Murphy to Goztepe and Nottingham Forest respectively.