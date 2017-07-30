Soccer

Roma Eye Up Juventus Winger as Alternative Option to Leicester City Talisman Riyad Mahrez

90Min
an hour ago

Roma have reportedly set their sights on versatile Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado, amid uncertainties of the likelihood to sign their primary target, Leicester City talisman Riyad Mahrez. The Serie A side have made a series of shrewd transfer deals so far this summer - slipping under the radar as fellow top-tier side AC Milan have made all the transfer headlines.

As reported by Football Italia, I Giallorossi remain confident that Mahrez favours a move to Roma, despite their Director of Sport, Monchi, announcing that he would be exploring other options after having a succession of offers turned down by the Foxes hierarchy. Cuadrado has emerged as an alternative to Mahrez, as the player is starved of first-team football at Juventus.

Cuadrado may have even less opportunities to prove himself in a black and white shirt next season, as new signings Douglas Costa and Federico Benardeschi are expected to be higher up Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri's pecking order. Cuadrado is believed to be worth around €30m to Juventus, which makes him a cheaper alternative to €40m-rated Mahrez.

Roma had an excellent 2016/17 campaign, pushing Juventus in the title race up until the close of the season and new boss Eusebio Di Francesco will be keen to impress at the club after making the move up from up-and-comers Sassuolo.

The club have signed no fewer than 11 players so far this summer, splurging around €80m on new talent, focusing on building for the future, and have signed the likes of 22-year-old right-back Rick Karsdorp from Feyenoord for a fee of around €13m, and 21-year-old midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini from Di Francesco's former side Sassuolo for €9.5m.

