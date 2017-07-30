Schalke Star Rubbishes Rumours of Bayern Munich Transfer & Sets Sights on Improved Season

Schalke's star Leon Goretzka has moved to deny claims that he has already agreed a deal to join Bayern Munich in 2018, asserting that he believes the suggestion to be completely unsubstantiated. Talk of the player's potential move to the Bundesliga champions intensified after the Confederations Cup, when Goretzka starred for Germany's ruthless cup-winning side.

Speaking to reporters at his club's pre-season training camp in Austria, via FourFourTwo, the prodigious talent reacted with frustration to the ongoing speculation that his future at the Veltins-Arena has already been decided. Goretzka claimed:

"I understand, of course, that the topic keeps people busy. I have made a clear point on this issue: if a decision is made, I will communicate it. Since this is not the case, I cannot report anything new. There is no agreement, this is complete nonsense."

Schalke reiterated Goretzka's initial statement, releasing a video on their Twitter page in which the player refuted talk of a move to Bayern, and spoke of his desire to succeed in the 2017/18 Bundesliga campaign. Schalke boss Domenico Tedesco has also had his say on the future of the player, via Bundesliga.com, stating:





"Leon Goretzka is a Schalke player. It's about the here and now - everything else is of secondary importance. He will be a very important player for us, and I'll treat him as such. What's important is that he is willing to walk over hot coals for us."

The club will be desperate to bounce back from a dismal 2016/17 campaign, where the side finished in 10th place in the Bundesliga. Goretzka was a solitary bright spark in an otherwise placid team last season, and Tedesco will need to be at the top of his managerial game to galvanise his players ahead of what will be an undoubtably tricky season for Die Königsblauen.