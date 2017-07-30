Soccer

Spurs Offer Midfielder Bumper New Deal in Order to Ward off Interest from Spanish Giants Barcelona

90Min
27 minutes ago

Tottenham Hotspur are quite determined to hold on to one of their brightest prospects, amid interest from Spain, and are ready to offer a wage hike in order to keep him.

According to Express, the London side are preparing to put Dele Alli among the top earners at the club with a new deal that would see him rake in £80,000 every week.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly showing interest in the young Englishman, with Neymar seemingly set for a £200m move to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

If Alli puts pen to paper on a new contract, it will be the third time in two years. The player signed a deal as recently as last September and is currently on £55,000-a-week. But the reported terms will put him on par with the likes of Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris.

Alli only cost Tottenham £5m when they bought him from MK Dons, but they will be guaranteed a figure close to £100m at the very least if he's ever sold. The 21-year-old scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Londoners last season, as well as seven assists.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are desperate to keep Neymar, but are bracing themselves for an exit.

"There will be more players (coming in), one in the middle, that’s for sure,” club president Josep Bartomeu said recently.

The Catalan side will definitely be able to offer Alli more than twice the wage packet Spurs are reportedly readying, so they should probably consider going over the £100k mark to keep a player who is one of the very best in Europe.

