Soccer

Swansea Boss Paul Clement Insists the Club Are Ready to Instigate Quick Transfer Activity if Needed

90Min
an hour ago

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has insisted the club are poised to act fast in the transfer market if needed, and are prepared for the possibility of losing star man Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The 45-year-old has said he wants the situation resolved 'imminently', but the powers that be at the Liberty have so far held firm over the Icelander, with Everton having made two unsuccessful bids for the player.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Sigurdsson didn't travel with the rest of the squad to the Midlands at the weekend as the transfer saga rumbles on.

When asked whether he felt the situation was affecting the pursuit of other targets, Clement said, as quoted by Wales Online: "That's the key, if we are going to make things happen they need to be done quickly so that we do have time to get the right player in, the right Swansea City player.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"We are confident we have done our due diligence in looking at potential replacements if we need them, maybe we are not going to, but if we do, we will be ready."

Swansea have been linked with a move for their old striker Wilfried Bony and Alvaro Negredo of Valencia, and Clement added of the pair: "As I said, we have a list of potential targets and we will be ready to move on them as and when or if we need.

"They are both good players, but I want to concentrate on particularly those front players, working with [Tammy] Abraham, working with [Jordan] Ayew, getting [Fernando] Llorente fit, working with [Oliver] McBurnie - they are the players I'm focusing on."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters