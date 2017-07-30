Swansea Boss Paul Clement Insists the Club Are Ready to Instigate Quick Transfer Activity if Needed

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has insisted the club are poised to act fast in the transfer market if needed, and are prepared for the possibility of losing star man Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The 45-year-old has said he wants the situation resolved 'imminently', but the powers that be at the Liberty have so far held firm over the Icelander, with Everton having made two unsuccessful bids for the player.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Sigurdsson didn't travel with the rest of the squad to the Midlands at the weekend as the transfer saga rumbles on.

When asked whether he felt the situation was affecting the pursuit of other targets, Clement said, as quoted by Wales Online: "That's the key, if we are going to make things happen they need to be done quickly so that we do have time to get the right player in, the right Swansea City player.

Christopher Lee/GettyImages

"We are confident we have done our due diligence in looking at potential replacements if we need them, maybe we are not going to, but if we do, we will be ready."

Swansea have been linked with a move for their old striker Wilfried Bony and Alvaro Negredo of Valencia, and Clement added of the pair: "As I said, we have a list of potential targets and we will be ready to move on them as and when or if we need.

"They are both good players, but I want to concentrate on particularly those front players, working with [Tammy] Abraham, working with [Jordan] Ayew, getting [Fernando] Llorente fit, working with [Oliver] McBurnie - they are the players I'm focusing on."