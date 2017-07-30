Swiss International Midfielder Valon Behrami Will Leave Watford This Summer

New manager Marco Silva has told midfielder Valon Behrami that he will not be a Watford player come the end of the transfer window.

The Swiss international has recently expressed a desire to return to playing football closer to home as stated in Hertfordshire Mercury and, although there have been no signs of any injuries during pre-season, Behrami has remained absent from all of Watford's friendly fixtures so far.

Behrami's family are still based in Switzerland and the midfielder has previously admitted to homesickness.

He has also never played in the Swiss Super League despite featuring for his national side 74 times and, now 32, he looks keen to finish his career in the top division of the country where he grew up.

The arrivals of Nathaniel Chalobah and Will Hughes at Watford will have only made it less likely that Behrami is a regular starter at the London club and his new boss has told him that there is no room for him.

Speaking after his side's 0-0 draw with Aston Villa, Marco Silva said: "He keeps working on the training ground but he won't stay with us this year. It's a moment for him to find another club to carry on his career. He's not a player who will be in our squad."

Since joining from Hamburg in 2015, Behrami has made 49 appearances for Watford, who finish their pre-season campaign on Saturday at home to Real Sociedad.