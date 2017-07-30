VIDEO: Chelsea Plotting Move for 14-Year-Old Scotland & Celtic Wonderkid & His

Chelsea are planning a move for Scotland and Celtic youngster Karamoko Dembele.

The Sun believe the Blues have already begun attempts to sign the 14-year-old, who has played for both the Scotland U16 side and the England U15 team, as they look to add more talent to their academy.

Ian MacNicol/GettyImages

Dembele recently played and scored for Scotland against England during a 2-0 win on Friday and remains eligible to play for both sides, with his displays capturing the attention of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Chelsea's academy has received much attention over the past few years, with many players being loaned out after failing to make the breakthrough into the Stamford Bridge club's first-team squad.

Conte has already signed 16-year-old Billy Gilmour from Celtic's fierce rivals Rangers but Dembele only signed a new deal with the Scottish giants in June and described Celtic Park as the perfect place to be at this time in his career.

WATCH | Outstanding first touch from Karamoko Dembele #SCO16s pic.twitter.com/Ezyin5yGHp — Scottish FA (@ScottishFA) July 29, 2017

He said: "I’m delighted to have signed at such a wonderful club and I think this is the right place for me to fulfil my potential and achievements."

Scouts from top European clubs have been monitoring Dembele, with teams having representatives present as the teenager helped Celtic win the Marc Overmars Tournament in the Netherlands earlier this year.

After Brendan Rodgers was appointed Celtic's new head coach, the former Liverpool boss invited Dembele to take part in a light training session with the first-team squad before the youngster received media attention after making his debut for the club's U20 side in 2016 at just 13 years of age.