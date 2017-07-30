Soccer

VIDEO: Watch Kaka Roll Back the Years With a Remarkable Golazo for Orlando City

90Min
an hour ago

Brazilian legend Kaka has still got it.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid star is still lacing it up for MLS side Orlando City - and at 35, he still has a wicked shot about him.

Alex Menendez/GettyImages

Kaka has registered four goals and three assists in 11 starts for the American outfit so far this season, and if he keeps banging them in they way you'll see in the video below, Milan just might make him an offer - they are trying to sign just about everyone these days, after all.

Check it out in the video below:

Playing against Atlanta United on the weekend, the Brazilian unleashed a rocket of a shot from distance following some neat hold-up play from his teammate, reminding onlookers of his ability.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner was very unfortunate to have his Madrid career slighted by various injuries but it's great to see him still perform at such a level at his age.

The match ended at 1-1, but Kaka must be thoroughly pleased with himself after scoring such a beauty.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters