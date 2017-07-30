VIDEO: Watch Kaka Roll Back the Years With a Remarkable Golazo for Orlando City

Brazilian legend Kaka has still got it.

The former AC Milan and Real Madrid star is still lacing it up for MLS side Orlando City - and at 35, he still has a wicked shot about him.

Alex Menendez/GettyImages

Kaka has registered four goals and three assists in 11 starts for the American outfit so far this season, and if he keeps banging them in they way you'll see in the video below, Milan just might make him an offer - they are trying to sign just about everyone these days, after all.

Check it out in the video below:

VIDEO: Ricardo Kaka reminding us of what a player he is /was .



Absolute beauty 😍😍#FanAnticspic.twitter.com/Ly54nVM8Fz — Fan Antics (@FanAnticsFC) July 30, 2017

Playing against Atlanta United on the weekend, the Brazilian unleashed a rocket of a shot from distance following some neat hold-up play from his teammate, reminding onlookers of his ability.

The 2007 Ballon d'Or winner was very unfortunate to have his Madrid career slighted by various injuries but it's great to see him still perform at such a level at his age.

The match ended at 1-1, but Kaka must be thoroughly pleased with himself after scoring such a beauty.