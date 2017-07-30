Wilfred Ndidi Is Confident Leicester 'Will Only Get Better' After Friendly Loss

Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi believes the hard work being done during pre-season will prepare the Foxes for a successful Premier League campaign. Ndidi started for Leicester in their 1-0 defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday at the Molineux Stadium.

Speaking to LCFC TV after the game the Nigerian international said, “We are quite sad because although it is just pre-season, we have to look at our mistakes. It will only get better. [The summer has] been great, we’re training hard. We’ll look at our mistakes and continue to prepare for this coming season.”

On his partnership with Danny Drinkwater, the robust midfielder added: “It’s coming on. Anybody can play in that position. I will say that it’s a collective team effort. Everybody needs to do his best in his position.”





Leicester have another friendly game on Tuesday night, against Championship side Burton Albion. Ndidi has called for concentration and hard work from his teammates for that match.





“Everybody needs to be at his best. It’s been okay, the fitness level is coming up. We hope before the start of the season everything will be okay.”

Matt Elliott gives Wilfred Ndidi the Man of the Match award. — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) July 29, 2017

Ndidi won the man of the match award for his performance on Saturday. He signed for Leicester in January for £17m and was brought in to fill the central midfield gap left by N'golo Kante.





However he could do nothing in stopping a quality 59th minute strike from Ivan Cavaleiro. Which provided the win for Wolves in this Black Country derby.

Leicester's first game of the season is against Arsenal on the 11th of August.