Adam Lallana Says Fully Fit Compatriot Daniel Sturridge Is Like '2 New Signings' for Liverpool

Liverpool and England midfielder Adam Lallana has revealed the importance of Daniel Sturridge to Jurgen Klopp's ongoing project at Anfield.

After suffering a turbulent couple of seasons, with a multitude of injuries severely restricting his playtime and relegating him to the bench behind Roberto Firmino, Lallana has revealed the England striker is fully fit and ready to start the season.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Lallana said: "Studge has been absolutely brilliant in pre-season so far, He’s looking really sharp and to have him firing on all cylinders would be like having two new signings, if we can keep him on the pitch and get him scoring goals. He is a world-class player."

Sturridge's return to fitness will be of great relief to many Liverpool supporters who had anticipated the former Chelsea and Manchester City forward to be seeking out a new challenge in the transfer window.

The sheer quality of the 27-year-old striker is not unknown when at 100%, with Liverpool's number 15 forming a formidable strike partnership with Luis Suarez in the 2013/14 season, seeing Sturridge notch 22 goals and nine assists from 29 games that Premier League campaign.

After such a promising pre-season everyone in the Red's camp will be hoping to see Sturridge's form of 2013/14 replicated in the 2017/18 season.

Lallana went on to explain the value of Sturridge to Liverpool and the promising position the side is currently in, saying: "He has come back from the summer in brilliant shape, so fit. He is going to be a massive player for us this season. I can feel it. You couldn’t put a price on him."

"Every footballer gets injuries – Jordan [Henderson] has had a tough couple of years. We all have to deal with it at some stage in our career. But we have got plenty of options and if we keep everyone fit, who knows what can happen? We’re looking good at the minute. The last week has been strictly about football here and that’s what you want as a player."

After four wins from five pre-season friendly fixtures, Liverpool are set to face off with Bayern Munich on Tuesday and either Atletico Madrid or Napoli on Wednesday as part of the Audi Cup ahead of their return to Champions League football this coming season.