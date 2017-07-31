Soccer

Barcelona and Juventus Officials Set to Discuss Potential €110m Transfer for Highly Rated Forward

90Min
35 minutes ago

Barcelona director Ariedo Braida is reportedly set to meet with Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta over the availability of star forward Paulo Dybala.

It seems the Catalan club are wasting no time in attempting to replace Neymar ahead of his Paris Saint-Germain transfer - which is looking increasingly likely.

According to Radio Marca Catalunya, the Nou Camp outfit have been eyeing up Juventus' Paulo Dybala as the heir to Neymar's left wing spot in the Barca line-up, and the fee being floated around for the Argentinian is approximately €110m.

The 23-year-old has stunned Europe during his time with the Bianconeri - and even managed a brace against the Catalan club in last season's Champions League quarter-final first leg.

And now, despite signing a new contract with the Turin based club only weeks after their quarter-final victory over the Blaugrana, Dybala may well be on his way to La Liga - especially considering the financial power that Barcelona will hold after Neymar's buy-out clause is triggered by PSG.

Suhaimi Abdullah/GettyImages

Dybala is on a reported list of three possible targets for Barcelona ahead of Neymar's leaving, alongside Liverpool's Phillipe Coutinho and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann.

Coutinho has been a long term target of the Spanish outfit, and Liverpool have spent just as long turning the former La Liga champions down in their attempts to sign him. However, with Barca reportedly stepping up interest in his services, the Brazilian is believed to have told the Reds that he wants to leave Anfield.

Meanwhile, Antoine Griezmann is thought to be the cheapest option for Barcelona - with a buy-out clause of €100m. 

Griezmann, as well as Dybala, has recently signed a new contract with his club, and the Frenchman's departure would cause a lot of problems for Atletico Madrid given their current transfer embargo.

