Bayern Munich Boss Carlo Ancelotti Insists Renato Sanches 'Will Stay' Amid Chelsea Interest

Bayern Munich coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that midfielder Renato Sanches "will stay" at the club amid interest from Chelsea.

The 19-year-old was linked with a move to Chelsea after Blues boss Antonio Conte reportedly spoke with him following the two sides' pre-season friendly.

But Ancelotti has dismissed rumours that Sanches is set for an exit this summer, having only joined the Bundesliga champions last summer from Benfica in a €35m deal.

OFFICIAL: Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that Renato Sanches will remain at Bayern Munich 'until the end of the transfer window'. pic.twitter.com/n9BEVS02Tq — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) July 31, 2017

“Renato Sanches will stay with us until the end of the transfer window,” the Italian coach said at a press conference ahead of the Audi Cup, quoted by Squawka.

The Portuguese international has struggled to make an impact in the Bundesliga since his big money arrival.

He was restricted to just six league starts last season, unable to establish himself ahead of Bayern's plethora of gifted midfield players.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Ancelotti last week suggested that there was a possibility Sanches could be set for an exit.

“The transfer window ends on August 31 and right now Renato Sanches is training and working with us,” he said.

"We have time to make a decision together. There’s a chance he could leave, but he could also stay with us.”

Chelsea had reportedly hoped to bring Sanches to Stamford Bridge as a replacement for Nemanja Matic, who has now completed his transfer to Manchester United.

Now, though, there appears to be little doubt in the mind of Ancelotti that the youngster will remain at the club beyond the end of the transfer window.