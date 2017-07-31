Bolton Manager Phil Parkinson Eyes Shock Swoop for Brazil International Julio Baptista

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson is lining up a sensational swoop for former Real Madrid and Arsenal forward Julio Baptista.

'The Beast' is available on a free transfer having left MLS outfit Orlando City in November, where he scored 6 goals in 23 games whilst stateside.

CHRIS YOUNG/GettyImages

The Sun have reported that Bolton could offer the 35-year-old striker a short term deal, as the Trotters are looking to bolster their attacking options following last season's promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.



After featuring for Brazil at the Soccer Sixes tournament this month, Baptista showed he still has the ability to play at a high level following this rocket strike:

Julio Baptista in the Star Sixes tournament. 😱🚀👏 pic.twitter.com/GyV86Lpc49 — Football__Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 16, 2017

Speaking to Sky Sports at the tournament the veteran said last that he was keen to prolong his career: "I'm not finished yet, my agent is looking for a team so I can keep playing a little bit longer. Let's see what happens. Maybe it will be Spain. Maybe it will be China. We will have to wait and see."

If Baptista joined the second-tier side it would be his second stint in England following his first spell in 2005 at the Gunners. However, he would be keen not to replicate his form as he struggled scoring only 3 goals in 24 outings.

The newly promoted side are also rumoured to be interested in signing Osmanlispor forward Cheick Diabate who spent the majority of last season on loan at Ligue 1 club FC Metz notching an impressive 8 goals in 14 games.