Borussia Dortmund With Classy Gesture Following Youth Players Career-Ending Injury

Although the name Dario Scuderi might not mean anything to most people, the majority of the footballing world watched in horror at the injury sustained by the promising Italian when the Borussia Dortmund and Legia Warsaw youth sides met just under one year ago.

The gut wrenching knee injury has sidelined the Italian U19 international indefinitely, ending his playing career at the age of 19. In response to the youngster's tragedy, Dortmund are going to finance the youngster's future studies.

Borussia Dortmund will finance former player Dario Scuderi's studies after he suffered a career-ending injury while playing for BVB's U19s 👏 — Felix Tamsut (@ftamsut) July 31, 2017

Having started the season brilliantly in Germany's A-Junioren Bundesliga West, scoring one goal and assisting two in five matches, Dortmund's away trip to Legia Warsaw in the UEFA Youth League saw Scuderi stretchered off after just 18 minutes with one of the most horrific injuries sustained on a football pitch.

Borussia Dortmund are not a club lacking class, which is one of the reasons why they are most neutrals favourite team to support. Ahead of the new season under former Ajax manager Peter Bosz, Dortmund have already touched the footballing world with this outstanding gesture.