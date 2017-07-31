Soccer

Furious Phil Jones Expected to Appeal Doping Ban With Club Angry at Severity of Punishment

With news that two Manchester United players, along with the club, are being punished for breaching anti-doping regulations after their Europa League victory against Ajax back in May, it is expected that defender Phil Jones will appeal his two-game ban and €5,000 fine.

Jones, along with Dutchman Daley Blind, are the two players that have been charged by UEFA. The club are also being forced to pay €10,000 due to the breaching of regulations.


It is understood that former the Blackburn defender, who moved to Old Trafford for £16m in 2011, will appeal UEFA's decision after the defender reportedly used verbal abuse against the doping office after the England international was taken away while the squad posed for a picture in support of the recent Manchester attacks.

The ban imposed on the defender means that he will miss the club's trip to Macedonia next week when the Europa League champions face up against back-to-back Champions League holders Real Madrid. He will also miss the sides opening Champions League group stage fixture in September.

The club have said that Jones did provide the doping officer with blood and urine samples, however, the punishment appears to be of direct relevance to the abuse sustained by the official. 

It is still unsure at this stage if his appeal will be successful and if Blind or the club will appeal their punishments also.

