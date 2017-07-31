Harry Redknapp Has His Say on Liverpool's Title Chances & Backs New Signings to Succeed

Birmingham City boss Harry Redknapp thinks that Liverpool are not quite strong enough to win the title in the coming season, but won't definitively write them off while Jurgen Klopp is at the helm.

Redknapp also affirmed his belief that new signings Dominic Solanke and Mo Salah will be success stories at Anfield, in a report by the Express.

JOHN MACDOUGALL/GettyImages

"I like the fact they have got Dominic Solanke in for a tribunal fee from Chelsea," said the former Spurs boss. "He’s a real prospect, and at 6ft 1in, a big boy so, while Mo Salah is serious money and is very decent, the youngster can offer a lot.

"I don’t see Jurgen Klopp taking his team to the title although he is an outstanding manager and they will be right up there."

Victor Fraile/GettyImages

Both Solanke and Salah are players who were formerly on the books at Chelsea. Solanke left Stamford Bridge this summer upon the expiry of his contract after failing to break into the first team on a regular basis, with Liverpool having to pay a relatively small tribunal fee in the region of £3m.

Salah impressed during a two-year spell at Roma, the first of those years on loan from Chelsea before the move was made permanent last summer. The Egyptian was signed for a club-record fee in the region of €42m with add-ons.

"Liverpool will always be one of my favourite clubs," Redknapp continued. "There’s nowhere like Anfield when the Kop is singing.

"There is nothing better in England than hearing that. But, in terms of being champions of England, I don’t think they are quite there yet.

"Of course if Jurgen gets them going like he did in the first half of last season… then who knows?"