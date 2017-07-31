Interest Mounts in Chelsea Starlet as Man Utd Reportedly Monitor Striker's Progress

Chelsea's promising young striker, Tammy Abraham, is currently being scouted by Manchester United and a host of other English clubs, according to a report in the Daily Express.

Abraham has been tipped as a star of the future, and spent a very successful season on loan in the Championship with Bristol City last season.

The 19-year-old netted 26 times in his 48 appearances during the loan spell, picking up the club's Player of the Year, Young Player of the Year and Top Goalscorer awards in the process.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Manager Antonio Conte has opted against including him in Chelsea's first-team squad for the upcoming defence of their league title and instead has shipped him out on loan again, this time to Swansea - the idea being to give him the chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Chelsea have been quick to tie down the England U21 international to a new deal, signing him up to a fresh five-year contract earlier this month.

Abraham has made an instant impression at his new club, scoring twice his his three pre-season appearances, with the latest coming in the form of an well-taken volley against Birmingham City on Saturday.

Will be interesting to see how @tammyabraham gets on at @SwansOfficial this season. Scored 26 in 48 for Bristol City last year. — Matt Philcox (@mphilcox) July 31, 2017

It is believed that scouts from Manchester United were at the game to watch the youngster in action, along with representatives from Everton, Aston Villa, QPR, Leicester and Reading.

Abraham made clear his intentions to score plenty of goals during his time in Wales following the game.

“I am very pleased,” Abraham said. “I came here to score goals and help the team as much as I can. I have been in the right place at the right time and I am happy I have got my goals. It was a nice finish.





“I could have had more but I take that and move on. We get ready for the next game and for the season.”