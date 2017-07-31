Koeman Tells Everton Board That Sigurdsson Is Their Ticket to the Champions League

One of the most talked about transfers this summer has been a potential move for Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson. Everton are believed to be willing to pay £50m for the Icelandic midfielder who first moved to South Wales in 2012.

Having spent 10 of the last 12 years playing in England, Sigurdsson could swap the Liberty Stadium for Goodison Park in the hopes of getting his first taste of Champions League football.

Toffee's manager Ronald Koeman is understood to have told the Everton board that Sigurdsson can be the man to take them to the next level and qualify for Europe's elite competition, according to Wales Online.

'Sigurdsson isn't worth £50m, he's only good at set pieces'



*watches Mirallas still taking free kicks and corners in 2017*



Give them £60m. — Darren (@nsno_83) July 27, 2017

The versatile Icelandic international has earned a reputation as one of the best dead ball specialists in Europe, fighting alongside Marseille's Dimitri Payet and AC Milan new boy Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Far from just a set piece taker, however, Sigurdsson has constantly stepped up in big games for Swansea, providing goals, assists and a certain 'x-factor' on Wales' south coast. After a disappointing spell with Tottenham Hotspur between 2012 and 2014, Everton boss Koeman is ready to give the 27-year-old a fresh start in a team that constantly finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

Joining Reading in 2005 from Icelandic side Breidablik Kópavogur, Sigurdsson's experience in England will make him all the more attractive to potential suitors. Added to the fact he is only 27, Koeman clears sees a level of longevity in signing the midfielder along with the technical ability he'll bring to Merseyside.