Soccer

Koeman Tells Everton Board That Sigurdsson Is Their Ticket to the Champions League

90Min
an hour ago

One of the most talked about transfers this summer has been a potential move for Swansea star Gylfi Sigurdsson. Everton are believed to be willing to pay £50m for the Icelandic midfielder who first moved to South Wales in 2012.

Having spent 10 of the last 12 years playing in England, Sigurdsson could swap the Liberty Stadium for Goodison Park in the hopes of getting his first taste of Champions League football.

Toffee's manager Ronald Koeman is understood to have told the Everton board that Sigurdsson can be the man to take them to the next level and qualify for Europe's elite competition, according to Wales Online.

The versatile Icelandic international has earned a reputation as one of the best dead ball specialists in Europe, fighting alongside Marseille's Dimitri Payet and AC Milan new boy Hakan Çalhanoğlu.

Far from just a set piece taker, however, Sigurdsson has constantly stepped up in big games for Swansea, providing goals, assists and a certain 'x-factor' on Wales' south coast. After a disappointing spell with Tottenham Hotspur between 2012 and 2014, Everton boss Koeman is ready to give the 27-year-old a fresh start in a team that constantly finish in the top half of the Premier League table.

Joining Reading in 2005 from Icelandic side Breidablik Kópavogur, Sigurdsson's experience in England will make him all the more attractive to potential suitors. Added to the fact he is only 27, Koeman clears sees a level of longevity in signing the midfielder along with the technical ability he'll bring to Merseyside.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters