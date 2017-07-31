Liverpool Consider Bid for Bayern Munich Midfielder as Alternative to Naby Keita

Liverpool have turned their attentions to young Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, but could face competition from a number of European clubs, according to Sports Bild.

The Merseysiders have been frustrated in their attempts to lure Naby Keita away from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, and see Sanches as a promising alternative in their quest to strengthen their central midfield.

The Portuguese midfielder will be allowed to leave Bavaria this summer, although the Bundesliga champions would prefer to loan him out rather than let him go permanently.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be put off a deal if a loan is the only way he can get the 19-year-old to Anfield, as he is against the idea of putting time and effort into developing the youngster, only for him to leave after a year.

Sanches put in some impressive displays during Portugal's triumphant Euro 2016 campaign, scoring an equaliser from outside the box against Poland in the quarter-finals, and eventually winning the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are one of the sides known to hold an interest in Sanches, with Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealing after a recent encounter that Antonio Conte had enquired about his availability.

However Rummenigge also stated that "there are at least 10 teams after Sanches," with AC Milan reported to be one of those sides.

Sanches moved to Germany from Benfica for a sum of around £27.5m shortly before joining up with his international squad in the summer of 2016.