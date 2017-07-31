Soccer

Liverpool Consider Bid for Bayern Munich Midfielder as Alternative to Naby Keita

90Min
an hour ago

Liverpool have turned their attentions to young Bayern Munich midfielder Renato Sanches, but could face competition from a number of European clubs, according to Sports Bild.

The Merseysiders have been frustrated in their attempts to lure Naby Keita away from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, and see Sanches as a promising alternative in their quest to strengthen their central midfield.

Thananuwat Srirasant/GettyImages

The Portuguese midfielder will be allowed to leave Bavaria this summer, although the Bundesliga champions would prefer to loan him out rather than let him go permanently. 

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp could be put off a deal if a loan is the only way he can get the 19-year-old to Anfield, as he is against the idea of putting time and effort into developing the youngster, only for him to leave after a year.

Sanches put in some impressive displays during Portugal's triumphant Euro 2016 campaign, scoring an equaliser from outside the box against Poland in the quarter-finals, and eventually winning the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Premier League rivals Chelsea are one of the sides known to hold an interest in Sanches, with Bayern's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge revealing after a recent encounter that Antonio Conte had enquired about his availability

However Rummenigge also stated that "there are at least 10 teams after Sanches," with AC Milan reported to be one of those sides.

Sanches moved to Germany from Benfica for a sum of around £27.5m shortly before joining up with his international squad in the summer of 2016.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters